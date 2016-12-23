Duke Reseals Pipe Found Leaking At Allen Coal Ash Pond

By 16 hours ago
  • The leaking pipe
    The leaking pipe was discovered during a Dec. 15 site inspection at the Allen plant in Belmont. It's normally below the water line.
    Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation
  • Technicians collect water samples from the pipe during the Dec. 15 site visit.
    Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation

Duke Energy says it has sealed a broken pipe found leaking from a coal ash dump at the Allen electric plant in Gaston County. The utility and an environmental group are disagreeing about the severity of the leak.

The small leak in an old corrugated metal pipe was found during an inspection last week. Duke says it was leaking about 10 ounces a minute of groundwater, contaminated with a small amount of boron, an indicator of coal ash.

The company reported the leak to state water quality officials and began repairs. 

The pipe was once the main outflow from the coal ash pond into the Catawba River. Duke says it was plugged with concrete in 1966. Since then, the pond has been drained and a new lined landfill constructed above it.

Catawba Riverkeeper Sam Perkins said the pipe is just like one that leaked at the Dan River plant in Eden in 2014, and could be at risk of a similar major spill.

Duke says it has plugged the Allen plant pipe, and that water quality meets government standards. 

RELATED LINKS AND DOCUMENTS

Dec. 20, 2016, letter from Duke Energy to N.C. Division of Water Resources

Tags: 
Coal Ash
Allen Steam Station
Duke Energy
Catawba Riverkeeper

Related Content

Duke Files Water Plans For Neighbors Of Coal Ash Sites

By Dec 7, 2016
A worker delivers bottled water to a home in Belmont, near Duke Energy's Allen coal plant. Duke will provide a permament drinking water supply to well owners by 2018.
David Boraks / WFAE

Duke Energy has given state environmental officials details of how it plans to provide safe, permanent water supplies to people who live near the company's coal ash dumps.  The filings, for all but two plants, comply with a state law requiring the plans by Dec. 15.

Duke Settles Suit Over Water Quality Near Sutton Plant

By Nov 23, 2016
Environmental groups said coal ash was polluting water near the Sutton plant in Wilmington.
Duke Energy

Duke Energy has agreed to pay at least $1 million to settle a federal lawsuit by environmental groups over water pollution near a now-retired coal-fired power plant in Wilmington. 

Plant Neighbors Worry Coal Ash Won't Be Removed

By May 19, 2016
Coal ash belmont
Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation

Neighbors of Duke Energy's coal ash ponds in Gaston and Rowan counties say they like Duke's proposal this week to provide safe, permanent water supplies. But they also worry it could mean they’ll have to continue to live with coal ash.