Duke Law Professor Talks Short- and Long-Term Impact Of Redistricting Decision

By 1 hour ago

The U.S. Supreme Court Monday struck down North Carolina's 1st and 12th congressional district lines drawn by state legislators in 2011.   A three-judge 

Duke University Law Professor Guy Charles
Duke University

ederal court ruling had previously found that lawmakers relied too heavily on race when drawing the boundaries.  Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the state did not offer compelling justifications for its reliance on race in either district. WFAE's Mark Rumsey spoke with Professor Guy Charles about the significance of this ruling.  He's the founding director of the Duke University Law School Center on Law, Race, and Politics.

Charles says the short-term impact of the ruling is that, "you're likely to see state legislature be extremely careful in using race in redistricting, because uses of race are likely to be struck down by a federal court." As for the long-term impact, he says it will limit voting rights plaintiffs because they often want the state to use race to enhance the political power of communities of color. 

2011 redistricting
U.S. Supreme Court
SCOTUS

SCOTUS Ruling On NC Congressional Districts Could Set Precedent

By 1 hour ago
The state's congressional district boundaries have since been redrawn, which has reshaped the 1st and 12th districts.
For the second time in a seven-day span, the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down an act of North Carolina's General Assembly.

On May 15th, it was the state's voter laws.

On Monday, in a 5-3 decision, the court upheld a ruling that two congressional districts were illegal racial gerrymanders. And this opinion may have implications for other North Carolina cases working their way through the courts.

Mecklenburg County Senator Argues Redistricting Makes Lawmakers 'Effectively Invulnerable'

By Dec 8, 2016
Michael Tomsic

As the U.S. Supreme Court works toward a ruling on how North Carolina redrew its voting districts, a state senator from Mecklenburg County is continuing his call for independent redistricting. Democratic Sen. Jeff Jackson said the current process results in almost no competitive races.