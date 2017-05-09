Credit Suisse To Bring 1,200 Jobs To NC; Panthers' Oher Booked In Assault Case

Swiss bank Credit Suisse will add 1,200 jobs at its technology hub in the Research Triangle, representing North Carolina's largest corporate expansion since MetLife Inc. said in 2013 that it could move 2,600 jobs from other states.

The bank had reportedly considered bringing the jobs to Jersey City, N.J. -- close to New York City -- but was lured to North Carolina with $40 million in tax breaks. With community college training and local sweeteners, the bank could get benefits of up to $44 million related to its North Carolina expansion.

A top executive for the bank said Tuesday the company was reconsidering plans to expand its North Carolina operations until the state partially repealed House Bill 2, which it said limited the rights of gay and transgender people. Credit Suisse Vice Chairman Wilson Ervin said the law that replaced HB2 re-established the minimum conditions for the bank to expand in North Carolina.

Carolina Panthers Player Michel Oher Booked In Assault Case

Michael Oher turned himself into police in Nashville sometime Tuesday morning in connection with a citation that accuses the offensive tackle of assaulting an Uber driver.

According to the citation, Oher and the driver got into an argument last April 14, during which the driver put his hand in Oher's face, and Oher knocked him to the ground and kicked him.

Oher is a high-profile player who's life was the subject of the 2009 movie "The Blind Side." A court date has been set for June 6.

House Bill Seeks Human Trafficking Education, Service Funds

Some North Carolina House members say more must be done to prevent young women from entering the forced sex trade and to help those rescued.

House Republicans began discussing the bill Tuesday that would establish a pilot program in three urban counties to teach public school students about the dangers and signs of human trafficking and teach law enforcement officers how to detect it. The measure also envisions funding to create shelters that house sex-slave victims and to provide mental health services.

The tentative price tag is more than $50 million over two years. Representative Bill Brawley of Matthews says he'd ultimately like to see a program go statewide and to increase penalties against traffickers.

Woman Survives 4 Gunshots While Riding In Car Which Caught On Fire

Police in High Point, NC, say a woman was shot four times while riding in a car which caught fire. The High Point Enterprise reports High Point police were responding to a call east of downtown when they found a car on fire and a 41-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with injuries which were described as not life-threatening. The man driving the car was not injured.

Police believe people in another car jumped out in the intersection and shot at the man and woman, before getting back in their car and driving off. It's not known how the car caught fire.