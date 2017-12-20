County Commission OKs $32M Renovation For Memorial Stadium

Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted 7-2 Tuesday night to approve a $31.7 million renovation of Memorial Stadium near uptown.

The plan from county manager Dena Diorio calls for the county to pay for the renovations without any other source of funding, if no other partners can be found. Potential partners include the minor league Charlotte Independence soccer club and the city of Charlotte.

County officials say they've been negotiating with Independence owner Jim McPhilliamy. But on Tuesday, the manager put forward a plan that would keep control of the stadium in the county's hands.

The renovation would provide seating for 12,450, including 7,400 fixed seats, bleachers and hillside seating. It also includes new restrooms and concession stands, and a new press box.

A new Veterans Memorial Plaza would be constructed facing Charlottetowne Avenue , to honor local veterans. It would preserve an existing stone wall on the site.

The two "no" votes came from Republican commissioners Matthew Ridenhour and Jim Puckett. The were concerned about the price tag for the project, and the lack of additional funding sources.

The new stadium is expected to take two years to complete. Diorio said the city has the capacity to fund the entire project, even without partners.

The commission vote comes a year after negotiations with the Independence were interrupted by a Charlotte bid for a Major League Soccer team. That bid included a proposal to replace Memorial Stadium with a $175 million, 20,000 seat professional soccer stadium.

The county had hoped to share the costs with the bidding group, led by Marcus and Bruton Smith of Speedway Motorsports in Concord, and the city of Charlotte. But the city council declined to join and the county commission ended up reversing its decision to join the project.

The Smiths were unable to come up with an alternate site and last month were not among the four cities chosen as finalists for two new MLS teams.

The Independence compete in U.S. pro soccer's second division, and currently play at the Matthews Sportsplex. McPhilliamy told the Charlotte Business Journal he'd be willing to move the team to Memorial Stadium if the team gets exclusive pro soccer rights at the venue.

Memorial Stadium opened in 1936 in the Elizabeth neighborhood. It has hosted everything from high school football to professional soccer and lacrosse, before falling into disrepair in recent years.

