Council Seeks Subpoena Power For Police Review Board

By Dec 20, 2016

Charlotte City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to add one more item to their 2017 lobbying priorities: Seeking legislation to give Charlotte's Police Review Board subpoena power.  It's one of the proposals to arise after the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in September.

The Police Review Board examines cases of police misconduct, but it's relatively weak and typically agrees with internal police investigations. Subpoena power would help the board conduct more independent investigations.

Council member Ed Driggs said two city council subcommittees recommended the move.  

To give the board subpoena power, the city must get special legislation approved at the state legislature. Family members of victims of police violence have been calling on the city to push for the legal change. 

State Rep. Rodney Moore (D-Charlotte) introduced legislation like this in the past, but it never got out of committee. He has said he'll re-introduce a bill in 2017.  And this time, the city will be there to lobby for it. 

Tags: 
civilian review board
CMPD
Charlotte City Council
Keith Lamont Scott
The Party Line

Related Content

Two CMPD Officers Cleared In June Shooting

By Dec 13, 2016
CMPD

Two CMPD officers who shot and killed an 18-year-old man in June will not face criminal prosecution. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney says officers Michael Bell and Garret Tryon were justified in using deadly force against Rodney Smith. Part of the evidence that helped prosecutors come to that decision was video from one of the officers body camera. 

D.A. Calls Police Shooting Of Keith Scott Self Defense

By Nov 30, 2016
Mecklenburg District Attorney Andrew Murray announces no charges will be filed in the police shooting of Keith Scott.
David Boraks / WFAE

The Charlotte Mecklenburg police officer who shot and killed an African-American man in September will not face any charges. Mecklenburg County’s district attorney said Tuesday all the evidence supports officer Brentley Vinson’s claim that he felt threatened.