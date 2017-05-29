Council Seeks Input On Repeal Of Extraordinary Events Ordinance

The City Council last week delayed a planned vote on whether to repeal Charlotte's five-year-old extraordinary events ordinance. Officials now say they want to get more public input, at a public forum next week.

The ordinance lets police stop and question people and check their bags during large public gatherings. The council passed it in 2012, before Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention.

It was supposed to be used just a few times a year. But that hasn't been the case.

City managers have declared extraordinary events more than 40 times in five years - everything from Panthers games to the gay pride festival.

After months of study, city officials now are proposing to repeal the law, though they want to keep some provisions elsewhere in the city code, as part of the Picketing and Public Assembly Ordinances.

The council had planned to vote on the changes last Monday, but the item was pulled from the agenda. A spokeswoman said officials wanted to hold a public forum before they vote.

That forum, hosted by the city Community Relations Committee, will be June 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Central Piedmont Community College’s Pease Auditorium, on Elizabeth Avenue.

MORE INFORMATION

Click here for more information about the public forum and to register.