Council Members Deny Plans To Re-Instate Nondiscrimination Ordinance: "Not Where We Are Right Now"

Two members of Charlotte City Council are rebuking a report published this week that suggested members had plans to symbolically re-instate the city's nondiscrimination ordinance.

Per Democrat Julie Eiselt: "That's not a thing we're doing right now."

Per Republican Ed Driggs: "It's not where we are right now."

The report in reference was published by the Charlotte Observer on Wednesday. It quoted several city leaders alluding to a possible vote to put the controversial ordinance in place after the N.C. General Assembly failed to repeal House Bill 2 last month. The article did not cite anyone explicitly confirming a vote was imminent.

Speaking on WFAE's Charlotte Talks, Council Member Driggs says it's more likely City Council will take a passive approach to the issue.

"I think the question came up as to what our next move should be," Driggs said, "I mean, obviously the deal that we thought we had wasn't completed, but the general consensus on council was that our best move right now was to keep quiet and let the General Assembly figure out what it wants to do."

Last month, City Council repealed the city's nondiscrimination ordinance not once but twice in hopes it would spur the General Assembly to repeal House Bill 2. That deal ultimately fell through when state lawmakers failed to garner enough votes.

Listen to WFAE's full conversation with council members Julie Eiselt and Ed Driggs here.

