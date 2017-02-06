In Cornelius, Washam Says He's Running For Mayor

By 43 minutes ago
  • Woody Washam
    Woody Washam

It wasn't much of a secret around Cornelius, but commissioner Woody Washam made it official Monday: He's running for mayor.

The Cornelius native and longtime local banker is the first to announce for the job. Current Mayor Chuck Travis hasn't said whether he'll seek another term.

If Travis does, the tide is against him within Town Hall. Washam's announcement came with word that he has the endorsement of all four fellow commissioners as well as the town's two statehouse reps - Sen. Jeff Tarte and Rep. John Bradford.

Washam was first elected to the board in 2013, and won reelection in 2015, when he was the top voter getter with 1,925 votes. That's about the same number as Mayor Travis collected (1,938) in his uncontested 2015 reelection race. Washam is the town's mayor pro-tem.

“After being asked and encouraged to run by many community and business leaders, I’ve now decided to step up and run for Mayor so our town will have the bold leader it deserves," Washam said in a press release. "As Mayor, my number one priority will be to serve as a strong voice for my fellow citizens, working and fighting to ensure Cornelius remains the town we all love for decades to come.”

Travis has faced criticism from commissioners over his support for the NC Department of Transportation's I-77 widening project, which includes optional toll lanes. Last year, the town board censured him over the I-77 issue.

The toll lane project is under construction on 26 miles of I-77 from Charlotte north to Mooresville, and it's become a key issue in local races. In 2015, Huntersville voters voted out the mayor and two commissioners in a campaign that focused heavily on the I-77 issue. Washam announced Monday that he also has the support of Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla, Huntersville Mayor Pro-Tem Danny Phillips, and Davidson Mayor Pro-Tem Beth Cashion.

Tags: 
Politics
Cornelius
woody washam
chuck travis
I-77 toll lanes
The Party Line

Related Content

In Huntersville, John Aneralla Defeats Incumbent Jill Swain

By Nov 3, 2015

In Huntersville, challenger John Aneralla easily unseated four-term Mayor Jill Swain after an unusually

combative election campaign, winning 59 percent of the vote.  Voters there also added three new members to the six-member Town Board, unseating incumbents Sarah McAulay and Jeff Neely.

McCrory Loses On Home Turf; Blame I-77 Tolls, HB2, Shifting Vote Patterns

By Nov 9, 2016
Maps show a change in Pat McCrory's support in Mecklenburg County between 2012 and 2016. Red is Republican (McCrory) and Blue is Roy Cooper (Democrat).
N.C. State Board of Elections

Democrat Roy Cooper is claiming victory in his bid to unseat Governor Pat McCrory, though results aren’t final. If he loses, the governor can trace the defeat in part to Mecklenburg County. Changing voting patterns and his stand on controversial issues, including I-77 tolls, have eroded the former Charlotte mayor’s popularity at home. 