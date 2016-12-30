Cooper Sues GOP Lawmakers Over Election Changes

Governor-elect Roy Cooper is suing Republican lawmakers over election changes they recently passed. Senate Bill 4 passed during a special session two weeks ago, and it changes the balance of power on state and county election boards.

For years, the boards have been set up so the governor's party gets to sway close votes. But lawmakers added members to the boards so that they'd be evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. That change would prevent Cooper's Democratic Party from having the tie-breaking power the governor's party traditionally gets.

Cooper filed a lawsuit in Wake County alleging that violates the separation of powers principle in the state constitution. Cooper argues the changes prevent the executive branch from carrying out one of its core functions, since the elections board is an executive agency.

In a statement, Cooper says, “A tie on a partisan vote would accomplish what many Republicans want: making it harder for North Carolinians to vote.”

Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger responds that North Carolinians deserve an election system “without the taint of partisanship.”