A Conversation With Diane Rehm (Rebroadcast)

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

For nearly four decades, Diane Rehm has been a fixture of public radio with a nationwide audience of millions and plenty of loyal Charlotte listeners. Last week, Diane began the next chapter of her life - retirement. We listen back to our conversation with Diane Rehm from earlier this year, looking at her career and influence, her books and one thing that is very important to her - the right to die. Mike Collins talks with Diane Rehm, this hour on Charlotte Talks.

Guest

Diane Rehm - host, NPR's The Diane Rehm Show

Watch a video stream of the conversation here.

Originally aired 5/27/2016