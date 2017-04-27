CMS Board Members Field Comments On Student Assignment Plan

The student assignment proposal is drawing lots of comments from CMS parents. Many of them from the city's south side. Eric Davis, who represents that area, says that's because, under the plan, his district would do the heavy-lifting. Pairing two sets of elementary schools in his district has generated the most comments. He said on WFAE's Charlotte Talks Thursday people are worried about their property values falling and sending their children to schools that now struggle.    

"My conclusion is that this just shows the very limited nature of trying to use boundary and feeder patterns to affect our children's education. It has its place, but it's very limited particularly in today's climate as compared to the 1970s," said Davis.  

Board member Ericka Ellis-Stewart doesn't think the superintendent's plan goes far enough to breaking up concentrations of poverty. She said this morning a comprehensive plan would also outline how to better support students academically.   

"Because you can say, 'This school and this school, you're going to go to school together.' But until parents hear how you're going to make it academically successful, it really doesn't fly for them," said Ellis-Stewart.

The plan makes changes at 75 schools. Most of these involve tweaks to boundaries. CMS is holding a public hearing on the plan May 9. The board will vote on it May 24.    

