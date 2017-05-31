CMPD To Start Foot Patrols In Plaza Midwood And NoDa

CMPD is starting regular foot patrols in Plaza Midwood and NoDa. As many as five officers will walk the neighborhoods from 6:00 p.m. until 4 in the morning on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Lieutenant Luke Sell says he thinks having officers on foot will deter crime and put people at ease.

“It’ll be the same officers each and every night. Which will give an opportunity to build great relationships within the community. Those officers are here to handle calls for service, to answer questions, just to be a general presence in the area.” said Sell.

Both neighborhoods have seen some thefts and a few assaults over the past month. In December, a couple was shot in Plaza Midwood’s business district and another woman was fatally shot nearby. David Hale is with the Plaza Midwood neighborhood association.

“As a neighborhood association we’ve advocated for a program like this for a while. I think it’s good for the business owners here. It’s good for the people who want to come out here and have a good time and feel safe.”

CMPD is targeting these neighborhoods because of the number of businesses and heavy foot traffic. They’ll test this program throughout the summer and if it’s successful they’ll consider extending the patrols into the fall.