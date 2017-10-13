CMPD Investigating Charlotte's 72nd Homicide

Police are investigating a homicide that happened yesterday afternoon. CMPD says officers were responding to a call of assault with a deadly weapon around 3:40 p.m. on Farmer Street in west Charlotte. A second call informed officers that a victim in that shooting had moved to a nearby apartment on West Boulevard. That's where officers found 24-year-old Detavious Springs with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. Officers also found a female witness at the apartment. Springs later died during surgery. Police believe Springs and the female witness were near the intersection of Farmer Street and Romare Bearden Drive when Springs was shot. It's the 72nd homicide in Charlotte this year. There were 69 in all of last year.