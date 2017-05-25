CMPD Believes Body Found In Rock Hill Is Missing Uber Driver

CMPD homicide detectives have found a body in Rock Hill they believe is that of missing Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez.

The discovery came during a search with police dogs Thursday afternoon off Mount Gallant Hill Road, south of Lake Wylie. The FBI and police from Rock Hill and the York County Sheriff's Office joined CMPD officers in the search.





Police have not positively identified the body, but officials told WSOC-TV they believe it is Medina-Chevez, based on clothing and description. Police haven't said how the man died.

"This is not the outcome that we had hoped for, we know it's not the outcome the family hoped for. We have spoken to the family about this update," CMPD Maj. Cam Selvey told reporters Thursday night.

Selvey said police went to the Rock Hill location based on information uncovered during their investigation. He did not say where the information came from.

Medina-Chevez, 44, disappeared Sunday night around 9:45 after he left his home in southwest Charlotte to pick up an Uber client.

Friends and family reported him missing Monday morning when he did not return to his home on Ayrshire Glen Place. Police put out a missing person alert, including photos of Chevez-Medina and his car, a dark-blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder SUV.

On Monday night just before midnight, police in Annapolis, Md., stopped the Pathfinder near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Four people were in the car. Two were released, but police charged Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20.

The investigation shifted when Chevez-Medina's credit card was used in Maryland, where Adams is believed to have family or friends.

Selvey said: "Pending positive identification of this male, additional charges will be brought against Mr. Adams and Mr. Stevens, who are still in custody in Maryland."

CMPD is continuing to ask for help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

