CLT Airport Officers Begin Carrying Assault-Style Rifles

By 46 minutes ago
  • An armed police officer at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning
    Some police officers at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport are now carrying assault-style rifles.
    Nick de la Canal / WFAE

Flyers traveling through Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will now encounter police officers carrying assault-style rifles. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the decision to arm airport officers with the firearms came in the immediate wake of a deadly mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport that left five people dead and more than 40 injured.

Not every officer on airport patrol will carry the weapons, only those who have been specially trained. Still, that's a major shift since before the Florida shooting, when officers were armed only with handguns.

CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said the department has long owned the rifles, but typically kept them out of the public eye.

"When we had the incident in Fort Lauderdale," Estes said, "we believed it prudent and necessary to change our particular stance that we had on what weapons we employ."

Estes declined to say whether assault-style rifles will become permanent fixtures at the airport, saying only that police will continue to monitor the situation daily.

In addition to the display of heavily armed officers, the airport is also bulking up security in the form of a $3.8 million dollar contract to purchase and install some 500 security cameras and related equipment throughout the airport.

Aviation Director Brent Cagle said the purchase is part of routine security upgrades and is unrelated to the Fort Lauderdale shooting.

"This is not a direct response to Fort Lauderdale, but certainly world events play into our view on security," Cagle said. "Security is always evolving because the threat is always changing."

The contract was approved by Charlotte City Council on Monday. The tech company Johnson Controls Inc. will supply the equipment.

Tags: 
Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CMPD
News Desk

Related Content

Carlee Says State Lawmakers Had 'Racial Motivations' In Airport Fight

By Jul 20, 2016
GRANT BALDWIN PHOTOGRAPHY

Former Charlotte City Manager Ron Carlee says state lawmakers had racial motivations in 2013 when they tried to transfer control of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport from the city to a regional authority.

Speaking Wednesday on Charlotte Talks, Carlee told host Mike Collins that he believes the General Assembly was trying to undermine then-Mayor Anthony Foxx, who is African-American.

WFAE Talks The Latest Airport Fight, A Proposed Sales Tax Hike, Murrows

By , & Ben Bradford Jun 13, 2014
WFAE

Greg, Lisa and Ben discuss the latest legislative strategy to force Charlotte city government to give up control of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, and a proposed quarter-cent sales tax hike to help supplement the salaries of CMS employees and fund a few other programs.

Plus, Greg and Lisa talk to Ben about his big week. He was named the winner of a national Edward R. Murrow Award for this story.

Delta Departing Hickory

By editor Nov 2, 2005

(11/02/05) Air travelers and city leaders in Hickory were dealt a blow recently when Delta announced it was pulling its service out of the Hickory Regional Airport. The company's initial plan was to pull out at the end of this month, but a technicality has extended the service to January. WFAE's Scott Graf spoke with Hickory Mayor Rudy Wright about the situation and the city's quest to line up another commercial carrier.