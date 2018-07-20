City Hopes To Pick Gateway Station Developer By Year's End

  • A conceptual drawing of what the Gateway Station could look like, from a November study.
    Drawing from a consultant's study depicts what the Gateway Station project might look like.
    Charlotte Area Transit System

City officials say they'll will seek proposals later this summer for a mixed-use "station district" development next to passenger rail tracks now under construction uptown.  A private developer could be chosen by the end of the year.

Local, state and federal officials drove spikes into railroad ties Friday morning to formally mark the start of construction on Gateway Station, off West Trade Street uptown.

Officials pounded spikes into railroad ties Friday morning to formally mark the start of construction on Gateway Station.
Credit Jennifer Thompson / NCDOT

The $90 million first phase of the project includes track realignments, a 2,000-foot platform, construction of five bridges, and signal work.  The city's Amtrak passenger rail station, now off North Tryon Street, will move to the site by 2022, the city says.

Federal, state and local funds are paying for the work.

Still to come is the mixed-use development on 17 acres next to the platform, which officials are calling the "station district."  

The city says it's working with NCDOT, consultants and local groups including Charlotte Center City Partners as it looks for a private partner. The city hasn't said how much that project might cost. 

