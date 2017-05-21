City Considers Next Step Toward Proposed 'Gateway Station' Transit Hub

Mark Rumsey reports on proposed Gateway Station transit hub in Uptown Charlotte.

Plans to build a new "multi-modal" transit center in Uptown Charlotte could take a step forward at Monday night's City Council meeting. The Gateway Station project is designed to provide easier connections between the city's various forms of public transit, creating a central hub for passenger trains, CATS and Greyhound buses, the city streetcar, and possible future commuter rail service.

Charlotte's Amtrak station would move from its current location north of uptown, to the proposed Gateway Station at West Trade and Graham Streets. The Federal Railroad Administration in 2015 awarded a grant of up to $30 million toward the project.

Charlotte City Council members Monday night could authorize the city manager to finalize the federal grant, allowing engineering, design and infrastructure work to proceed. Council approval would also allow the North Carolina Department of Transportation to acquire right-of-way needed for the project's first phase.

The city says the proposed Gateway Station would be paid for through a combination of federal, state and local funds - but officials have not given a total price tag. Plans call for the transit hub to be operating by 2024.

