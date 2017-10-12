Citizens Review Board Asked To Consider Fatal Police Shooting That Followed Traffic Encounter

The widow of a man who was shot and killed by an undercover CMPD officer in January is asking Charlotte's Citizens Review Board to look into the shooting. 28-year old Josue Javier Diaz was shot during an encounter with the officer on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

Police said Diaz was in a truck that sideswiped the officer's unmarked vehicle. After the officer began to follow the vehicle, according to CMPD, Diaz got out and showed a handgun. The officer fired, killing Diaz.

An appeal filed September 27 with the Citizens Review Board on behalf of his widow, Christina Diaz, contends that the undercover officer "recklessly pursued" Josue Diaz in the unmarked police vehicle, allegedly in violation of CMPD directives.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray announced in May that he would not seek charges against the officer, who police have not publicly identified. Murray said evidence clearly supported the conclusion that the officer's use of deadly force against Diaz was justified.

The Citizens Review Board is scheduled to meet on October 25 to review the appeal and consider whether to hold a hearing on it.