CIAA Commissioner Says Keeping Tournament In Charlotte Was Right Move

The CIAA basketball tournament is underway this week in Charlotte. It's a major economic event - city officials say last year's tournament generated more than $57 million. Of course, a lot has changed since last year’s tournament. Now, there’s House Bill 2. The NCAA, ACC, and the NBA have all pulled events from North Carolina in protest of the law. The CIAA did move some of its championship events out of the state, but decided to keep its signature basketball tournament in Charlotte. We met up with conference commissioner Jacqie McWilliams in uptown to discuss the decision to keep the tournament in Charlotte, which has also served as the CIAA’s headquarters since 2015.