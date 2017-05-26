Cheryl Steed: Can Altruism Be Learned?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Wired For Altruism.

About Cheryl Steed's TED Talk

At the prison where Cheryl Steed works, certain inmates are chosen to be caregivers for elderly inmates. The program has made her wonder — can altruism be learned?

About Cheryl Steed

Cheryl Steed is a clinical psychologist at the California Men's Colony (CMC) — a medium security prison in Central California. At CMC, she leads the Gold Coats Programs, a program that pairs severely cognitively impaired inmates with a carefully selected group of inmates who serve as caregivers.

Prior to joining the CMC, Cheryl was a psychological examiner for the State Department of Education Special Services Diagnostic Team in Honolulu, Hawaii.

