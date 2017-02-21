Charlotte's Film Critics Talk Oscars

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Our resident movie critics get you ready for the 89th Annual Academy Awards – which, this year, display diversity in lots of different ways.

Last year, the Academy Awards came under fire for the second year in a row for a lack of diversity among the nominees and spawned the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. This year is better – there's a person of color nominated in every single acting category. It's an improvement, but some of those nominated say there's still more work to do.

We'll talk about that and some of the nominees for the 89th annual awards show. Hollywood always loves movies about itself and this year is no exception. The musical "La La Land" received 14 nominations, which ties it with "All About Eve" and "Titanic" for the most ever nominations by a single film. Runners up for second-most nominations were "Arrival" and "Moonlight" with eight, followed by "Manchester by the Sea," "Hacksaw Ridge" and "Lion" with six nods.

In the actor and actress categories there are some familiar names - Denzel Washington, Casey Affleck, Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Emma Stone to name just a few.

Our resident movie critics Sean O'Connell and Matt Brunson join Mike Collins to share their picks, make predictions, and talk about who was snubbed. Join us for our annual preview of the Oscars.

Guests

Matt Brunson - film reviewer, Creative Loafing Charlotte

Sean O'Connell - movie content director for CinemaBlend.com

The 89th Annual Academy Awards are Sunday, February 26th at 7pm on ABC. Details.