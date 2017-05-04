Charlotte's Capital Bank Selling To First Horizon for $2.2B

Another Charlotte-based bank is being acquired. Tennessee-based First Horizon says it's buying Capital Bank for $2.2 billion in stock and cash. The companies say the deal will make First Horizon the fourth-largest bank in the Southeast.

It operates nearly 200 branches in Florida, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. The deal still needs an OK from shareholders and regulators.

Capital Bank was founded in 2009 by local investors to acquire other banks after the housing market meltdown. Former Bank of America chief Hugh McColl and former BofA chief financial officer Marc Oken were among the early investors. It grew quickly with deals such as last year's purchase of Charlotte-based Community One Bank.

Bloomberg News reported in March that the company was looking for a buyer, after receiving an unsolicited offer from an unnamed suitor.

When the merger is completed, Capital's chairman and CEO Gene Taylor will become vice chairman at First Horizon. Taylor is a former top executive and vice chair of Bank of America.

