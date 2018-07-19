Charlotte Tears Down Motel That Racked Up Safety Violations

A motel near uptown where many low-income families lived is finally being demolished after the city deemed it unsafe. A city official told the Charlotte Observer, crews have begun tearing down the Airport Parkway Inn and Suites on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Inspectors had investigated the hotel over complaints of piles of garbage, bedbugs, and rooms with no heat or air conditioning. The 60-room hotel had been empty since last September.

A spokesman for the fire department told the paper the building’s structure was damage earlier this month after someone intentionally started a fire on the property. The hotel came to the attention of city leaders after an Observer report looked at how the hotel had become a home for low-income families who paid 1-thousand dollars a month to live in such conditions.