Charlotte Talks: What Will Post-Richardson Panthers Look Like?

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017

A look at the playbook for selling an NFL team. Guest host Erik Spanberg talks with industry experts about how an ownership change unfolds, and what the city can expect from a new owner of the Carolina Panthers.

While speculation abounds about the next potential owner of the Carolina Panthers, one thing is for certain: Jerry Richardson’s successor will inherit an expiring “tether” between the team and Charlotte in exchange for taxpayer-funded upgrades to Bank of America Stadium.

City hall is also well aware of the “tether’s” timeline, and Councilman James Mitchell, who chairs the City Council’s economic development committee, hopes to talk with the new owner once the deal closes to discuss extending the agreement with the city.

Guest host Erik Spanberg talks with Councilman Mitchell about the relationship city leaders hope to have with the new ownership, and the likelihood of that new owner asking for more public dollars. He also hears from experts from the business side of sports on the process for unloading an NFL team.

GUESTS

James Mitchell, chairman of Charlotte City Council's economic development committee

Kurt Badenhausen, senior editor, Forbes (@kbadenhausen)

Patrick Rishe, director of Washington University's Sports Business Program (@DrPatSportsBiz)