Charlotte Talks Political Update: Supreme Court Cases; Trump and Race; Tax Overhaul; Gun Control

Wednesday, October 4, 2017

The shooting this Sunday night in Las Vegas has put gun control front and center of many political conversations but we’re also talking about race as the result of President Trump’s comments about the NFL and Charlottesville and the Supreme Court is back in session with cases that could have an impact here. Mike Collins and political experts give us a political update.

The Supreme Court started up again on Monday, with possible cases in front of them that could have impact on the Carolinas- a Gerrymandering case in Wisconsin, and the Rowan County Prayer case appeal.

The country has been talking about race and President Trump in the midst of protests during the national anthem at NFL football games and in the aftermath of Charlottesville.

Gun Control again tops the list of issues up for debate in congress after the mass shooting in Las Vegas this week.

Mike Collins will be joined by a panel of political experts to bring you up to speed on these big issues in Washington and how they will affect us here.

Guests:

Dr. Michael Bitzer , Professor of Politics and History—and also Provost of Catawba College

Dr. Susan Roberts, associate professor of political science at Davidson College

Dr. Eric Heberlig, professor of political science and public administration at UNC Charlotte