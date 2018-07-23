Charlotte Talks: Next Steps For 2020 RNC In Charlotte

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Now that Charlotte has been chosen to host the 2020 Republican convention, how do we get ready? Mike Collins talks with some of the people tasked with executing the city's second political convention in less than a decade.

Now comes the heavy-lifting.

The Republican National Committee on Friday unanimously chose Charlotte as host city for the party’s 2020 convention. The vote bookended a week that began with the City Council’s near-rejection of the city’s convention bid.

Charlotte will now join only ten other cities in having hosted both national political conventions. But before the delegates, politicians and media from around the world make their way here in two years, there’s a lot of work to do, not the least of which is raising the estimated $70 million to hold the event.

What are the next steps? We take a look, and hear about how another Democratic city - Cleveland - fared with the last Republican convention.

GUESTS

Bob Morgan, president and CEO, Charlotte Chamber; member of the Charlotte in 2020 host committee (@CLTChamberBob)

Tom Murray, CEO, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

Dockery Clark, former chief of staff, 2012 Democratic National Convention host committee

Sarah Reidy-Jones, vice-chair, Mecklenburg County Republican Party

Andrew Tobias, political reporter, The Plain-Dealer (Cleveland, OH) (@AndrewJTobias)