Charlotte Talks News Roundup: Atrium Calls Off UNC Marriage, Panthers Sale Could Ramp Up

Friday, March 9, 2018

The sale of the Panthers appears to be gaining momentum. Atrium Health leaves UNC Health Care waiting at the altar. The president's steel tariff could have a ripple effect in the Carolinas. Mike Collins and a reporters roundtable look at the week's news.

The marriage has been called off for Charlotte’s Atrium Health and UNC Health Care. Atrium walked away over a disagreement about which side would control the combined operation.

The sale of the Carolina Panthers could be gathering momentum. There are rumblings a buyer could be picked within weeks. Meanwhile, Mayor Vi Lyles says keeping the NFL franchise in Charlotte is a top priority.

Schools are preparing for student walkouts next week to mark a month since the Parkland, Florida shooting. The idea of arming teachers in response to the shooting has hit widespread opposition among North Carolina teachers.

Mike Collins and local reporters analyze the week's top stories on the Local News Roundup.

GUESTS

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter, The Charlotte Observer (@anndosshelms)

Nick Ochsner, investigative reporter, WBTV (@NickOchsnerWBTV)

Alex Olgin, health care reporter, WFAE (@AlexOlgin)

Erik Spanberg, senior staff writer, Charlotte Business Journal (@CBJspanberg)