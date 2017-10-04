Charlotte Talks: NASCAR's Back in Town

Thursday, October 5 2017

It’s race week again as NASCAR prepares for the Bank of America 500 and surrounding events at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR stars from all over the country are coming to down and attention is focused on local NASCAR royalty as Dale Earnhardt, Jr., prepares for his final race at the end of the season. We talk about that with analysts from the Motor Racing Network and NBC Sports, and also revisit our previous conversations with Jeff Gordon and Humpy Wheeler.

Race week comes twice a year to Charlotte creating one of the largest cities in the Carolinas at Charlotte Motor Speedway as fans flood in.

This week’s Bank of America 500 is the final Charlotte race for NASCAR's most popular driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who is retiring at the end of the season.

Woody Cain from the Motor Racing Network and Nate Ryan from NBC Sports join us to talk about Earnhardt, racing, how the National Anthem protests are being handled among drivers and owners in racing, the death this week of NASCAR legend and Charlotte native Robert Yates, and more.

We also revisit our conversations with some other racing icons, Jeff Gordon and Humpy Wheeler.

To hear the full audio of those conversations:

Humpy Wheeler on "How We Messed Up Nascar"

Jeff Gordon on his career in NASCAR

Guests:

Woody Cain, radio news director, Motor Racing Network; host, "NASCAR Today" (@WYCain)

Nate Ryan, NASCAR reporter, NBC Sports (@nateryan)