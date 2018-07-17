Charlotte Talks: Mike and the Mayor, 2020 RNC

Wednedsday, July 18, 2018

Mayor Vi Lyles’ efforts to bring the 2020 Republican National Convention to Charlotte took another step forward Monday when City Council voted 6 to 5 to approve the contracts. We’ve heard from several members of council on both sides, both before and after the vote. Now, we hear from the mayor. Vi Lyles discusses the 2020 RNC in a special Mike and the Mayor conversation.

Several members of Charlotte City Council have appeared on Charlotte Talks recently about whether Charlotte should host the 2020 Republican National Convention. We've heard from council members from both sides of the aisle, both in opposition of and in favor of hosting the convention.

Now that the council has passed a vote which approved the contracts by a 6-5 margin, our mayor will talk to host Mike Collins and give us her take on the events of the past several weeks.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joins us for a special Mike and the Mayor conversation about her reasons for wanting the convention, despite the arguments from some in her own party and public outcry against holding the convention here.

We’ll go over the debate about “to host or not to host”, what her stance on this could mean for her future as mayor, and take your questions and comments.

Guest:

Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte Mayor