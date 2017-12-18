Related Program: 
Charlotte Talks: Mecklenburg County's New District Attorney On His Priorities For The DA's Office

Monday, December 18, 2017

A get-to-know-you session with Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney. Who is he? What are his plans for the DA’s office? Spencer Merriweather fills us in.

Mecklenburg County has a new chief prosecutor. Democrat Spencer Merriweather takes over from Republican Andrew Murray at Murray’s recommendation. Merriweather, who was sworn in last month, is the first African-American to hold the position in the county's history.

As a career prosecutor and later as an assistant DA, he has prosecuted an array of crimes. Now he holds the position of Mecklenburg County's chief law enforcement officer at a time when trust in law enforcement and community relations are strained. Merriweather says "The criminal justice system is under a microscope these days. That skepticism. Skepticism is good. We need to be taking a fresh look at what we're doing. We need a fresh perspective on the impact we have on this community."

He has already announced new initiatives during his short time in office. He's establishing two special teams - for victims of violent crimes and for victims of sex crimes - and he's changing how his office prosecutes those crimes. He's also establishing a "family justice center" to allow domestic violence victims to access a variety of services under one roof.

Mike Collins talks with DA Merriweather about his priorities for the DA's office.

Spencer Merriweather - Mecklenburg County's newly-appointed District Attorney (@CharMeckDA @SpencerMeck)

