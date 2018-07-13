Charlotte Talks: Looking At North Carolina's Voter Policies

Monday, July 16, 2018

A constitutional amendment to require a photo ID to vote will be on the November ballot. During this hour, we look at what has happened in other states with a similar requirement and what this could mean in our own state.

The legislature has made several attempts to require a photo ID at the polls only to have those attempts struck down by the courts. They’re trying it again-- this time, putting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

We’re one of only 17 states without a photo ID requirement to vote, so what has happened in states where you have to produce one? How might the passage of this amendment impact North Carolina voters?

GUESTS:

Lynn Bonner, reporter, The News and Observer

Martha Kropf, professor of political science, UNCC

Jonathan Brater, counsel, Brennan Center

Donald Bryson, president and Director, Civitas Institute.