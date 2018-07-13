Charlotte Talks: Looking At North Carolina's Voter Policies

Monday, July 16, 2018
A constitutional amendment to require a photo ID to vote will be on the November ballot. During this hour, we look at what has happened in other states with a similar requirement and what this could mean in our own state.
The legislature has made several attempts to require a photo ID at the polls only to have those attempts struck down by the courts. They’re trying it again-- this time, putting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
We’re one of only 17 states without a photo ID requirement to vote, so what has happened in states where you have to produce one? How might the passage of this amendment impact North Carolina voters?
GUESTS:
Lynn Bonner, reporter, The News and Observer
Martha Kropf, professor of political science, UNCC
Jonathan Brater, counsel, Brennan Center
Donald Bryson, president and Director, Civitas Institute.