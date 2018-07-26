Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: Tolls on I-485; RNC Bid Details Released; Panthers Training Camp

Friday, July 27, 2018

Toll lanes are back in the news, but this time the lanes are on the 485 loop. We get details and reaction. Charlotte is working to keep the CIAA Tournament after 2020. Officials are preparing their bid. Documents from our Republican National Convention bid are released, revealing why the Queen City was so appealing to the GOP, and Panthers Training Camp is underway. Mike Collins and the Roundup Reporters detail those and other stories.

On the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup...

Toll lanes are making headlines in Charlotte once again, but this time it’s not I-77, but the 485 loop. The NCDOT is considering adding toll lanes on 485 between US 74 and I-77. We’ll talk about the details and reaction.

It looks like Charlotte will work to keep the CIAA tournament in the Queen City after 2020. Officials say there are plans to submit a bid for tournament by the September 9th deadline.

The documents from Charlotte’s RNC bid were released, providing details about the successful effort to gain the 2020 Convention. We take a look.

Charlotte City Council will put a $50 million bond for the Housing Trust Fund on the November ballot in an effort to increase affordable housing. What do Council members hope to achieve with the funds?

Panthers Training Camp is underway. Many fans and players alike are happy to return to the topic of football after an offseason filled news of the sale of the team. And, will training camp remain in Spartanburg?

Those topics and more with host Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Kirstin Garriss, government reporter for Spectrum News

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of Q City Metro

Katie Peralta, reporter for the Charlotte Observer