Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: Election Review; City Budget; NC Teacher March; More

Friday May 11, 2018

On the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup, the dust settles on the Primary election with some changes coming. We go beyond the results to what this might mean in November and beyond. CMS has decided to close school next Wednesday, so their teachers can march on Raleigh. Huntersville and Cornelius want to be added to HB 514 which would allow Matthews to start its own charter schools. And the proposed city budget is out with a tax increase to fund it. Mike Collins and a roundtable of reporters chimes in on those and other stories.

The dust has settled from the primary election earlier this week, complete with plenty of upsets and incumbents losing their seats. We’ll go beyond the results to what the outcomes might mean for the November Election and beyond.

CMS is joining with a dozen other school districts around the state to close their schools on May 16 when a large teacher protest is happening in Raleigh.

More towns in the region want in on the bill that would allow the creation of charter schools within those towns. In addition to Matthews and Mint Hill, now Huntersville and Cornelius want to be added to HB 514. What will this mean for students and families in the region if the bill becomes law?

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones released his proposed budget for the city for the next fiscal year, totaling $2.6 billion and with a focus on increased pay for police and other city staff, as well as more support for affordable housing. What’s been the reaction to the budget so far?

And NASCAR’s first family is considering a sale. What would the sale mean for Charlotte’s portion of the NASCAR industry and the sport itself?

Those stories and much more with Mike Collins and the roundup reporters on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Nick Ochsner, WBTV news reporter

Erik Spanberg, senior staff writer for the Charlotte Business Journal

Deon Roberts, reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Gwendolyn Glenn, education reporter for WFAE