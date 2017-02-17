Charlotte Talks: Immigration Worries; Cooper And HB2 Compromise; Harry Jones Dies

Friday, February 17, 2017

This week on the Friday News Roundup: Former Mecklenburg County Manager Harry Jones loses his battle with cancer. Charlotte immigrants are nervous in the face of ICE arrests. Governor Cooper strikes out with his HB2 compromise. Mike Collins and area journalists discuss those stories and more.

Immigration arrests around the country numbered in the 600s last week-- 84 of them here in the Carolinas. Charlotte residents are nervous and the fear is reaching members of the business community and into the schools. We’ll talk about what’s happening and the concerns of community members.

Governor Cooper is getting criticism from both sides of the HB2 debate with his proposal for a compromise on the controversial law. We’ll lay out which portions give displeasure to which factions of the debate.

Former Governor McCrory is back in the spotlight, still defending HB2 and talking up the Trump administration.

We'll talk about the death of former Mecklenburg County Manager Harry Jones, who died on Wednesday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

North Carolina’s heroin deaths have seen a dramatic rise in recent years- details of the problem were presented last week in Charlotte, and we’ll take a look at some of the factors.

And a Charlotte musical group takes home a Grammy. The O'Connor Band was featured by WFAE reporter Sarah Delia last month, and this past Sunday, won out at the Grammy Awards. You can hear the feature about the group here.

Mike Collins and Charlotte area journalists will discuss those stories and much more on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Tom Bullock, WFAE reporter.

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of Qcitymetro.com.

Michael Tomsic, WFAE reporter.

Mary C. Curtis, columnist at Roll Call and a contributor to other publications including WCCB News Rising and NBCBLK.