Charlotte Talks Holiday Movie Show (Rebroadcast)

Thursday, December 29, 2016

It’s that time of year when we talk holiday movies. Hollywood is waiting so which films are worth your time? Mike Collins asks film critics Matt Brunson and Sean O’Connell for their picks.

It's time for our annual holiday movie show. Every December we gather Charlotte's film critics to hear their top picks worthy of your movie dollars. There's something for everyone this year.

Another in the Star Wars franchise has just come out. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has opened to good reviews. Arrival is an alien film of sorts - "Independence Day, with a brain" says one of our critics. For the Harry Potter fan, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a spinoff of JK Rowling's popular franchise. Natalie Portman plays Jacqueline Kennedy in biopic Jackie. Marvel character Doctor Strange gets his own movie. And Disney has yet another hit - Moana is already a family favorite.

We'll cover them all - from potential awards contenders to just plain fun flicks - when Charlotte Talks about the 2016 holiday movie season.

Originally aired 12/20/2016