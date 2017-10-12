Charlotte Talks Friday News Roundup: CMPD Shooting Video; NFL Protests in Charlotte; MJ's $7M Gift

Friday, October 13th, 2017

On the Roundup this week: CMPD video released last week showing a man with his hands raised before he was fatally shot causes a backlash. The Panthers play some Thursday Night Football. Outside the game, talk of the continued NFL protests and more about the controversy caused by Cam Newton's remarks to one local reporter. Area leaders making a bid for Amazon’s 2nd headquarters meet with the public to shape our message and Michael Jordan gives $7 million to Novant to build family clinics in low-income areas. Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters tells us more on Charlotte Talks.

On the Friday News Roundup...

CMPD video that was released last week showing a man with his hands raised before he was fatally shot by officers caused backlash, including a protest at Monday’s city council meeting.

Lawyers from the family of Rueben Galindo announced they would embark on their own investigation of the shooting. We’ll bring you the details.

Area leaders in charge of the pitch for Amazon to build a second headquarters in Charlotte met with the public Wednesday in an effort to shape the message to entice the company to choose Charlotte over other cities. What came out of that event and the possibility of success in the effort.

Michael Jordan made a $7 million gift to Novant Health to build family clinics in Charlotte in low-income areas- one of the largest donations he’s ever made. We’ll talk about what spurred him to make this donation now and who will benefit.

And girls will now be allowed in some Boy Scouts programs. But not everyone is happy about it.… Those stories and more on the Friday News Roundup.

Guests:

Tom Bullock, WFAE News

Ann Doss Helms, The Charlotte Observer

Glenn Burkins, Q City Metro

Erik Spanberg, The Charlotte Business Journal