Charlotte Talks: Former CIA Chief John Brennan On Russia, Trump And More

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Former CIA director John Brennan has lately been a burr in the side of the Trump Administration. He discusses Russia's interference in the U.S. election, and other threats to national security in a conversation with Mike Collins.

This program initially aired March 1, 2018

John Brennan knows as much about the United States' national security concerns as anyone on the planet. He worked at the CIA for 30 years, seving under four presidents. That tenure included a stint as director from 2013 to 2017.

These days you can find him weighing in on national security as an analyst for NBC News, where he's been critical of the president, most recently after Mr. Trump appeared to side with Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence agency about Russia's election activities. Brennan tweeted that the president's comments were "nothing short of treasonous."

In response, the White House suggested this week it would revoke the security clearances of Brennan and another national security critics of the Administration.

This hour, we revisit our March conversation with Brennan during a visit with the World Affairs Council of Charlotte.

GUEST

John Brennan, former director of the CIA (@JohnBrennan)