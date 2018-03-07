Charlotte Talks: ESPN's Jay Bilas Critiques NCAA Because He Loves The Game

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

March Madness begins with college basketball under a cloud. Guest host Erik Spanberg examines the state of play with ESPN college basketball analyst and Charlotte lawyer Jay Bilas.

The arrival of March sends college basketball into a frenzy. The ACC title is on the line this week, then it’s on to the NCAA championship and early-round action in Charlotte.

The championship is taking place as college basketball itself is under federal scrutiny. Assistant coaches have been accused of bribery and corruption, and recently current and former players for UNC, Duke and NC State have been implicated.

ESPN college basketball analyst and Charlotte lawyer Jay Bilas, himself a former Duke Blue Devil, says the allegations shouldn’t come as any surprise, nor should anyone think it’s limited to hoops.

Bilas, a former Duke Blue Devil, has been critical of the NCAA, but says it's because "when you love something you speak out when it's wrong, and endeavor to make it better."

