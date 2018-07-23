Charlotte Seeks 3 More Years To Host CIAA Basketball Tournament

By 2 minutes ago
  • CIAA
    CIAA 2018 in Charlotte.
    Gwendolyn Glenn/ WFAE

Charlotte officials say they'll submit a bid later this summer to host the CIAA college basketball championships for three more years after the current contract expires in 2020. The city council's Economic Development Committee was briefed on the situation Monday afternoon.

The city has hosted the men's and women's tournaments since 2006. Conference officials announced earlier this month that they'll seek bids from Charlotte and other cities for the 2021, 22 and 23 events.  

Mike Butts of Visit Charlotte told the committee he discussed Charlotte's planned bid with CIAA commissioner Jacqui McWilliams last week.

"Commissioner McWilliams said this past year was the smoothest ever," Butts said, "And it has felt that way to us as well. So we'll look forward to extending the relationship."

Heath Dillard of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority reported Monday that the 2018 tournament had a $50 million impact on the Charlotte economy, generated $2 million in local taxes and created 436 jobs. He said most visitors come not only for the basketball, but to reunite with classmates and friends.

After the CIAA announced it was seeking new bids, conference board chair James Anderson said the league might like to go elsewhere. He told WFAE the conference has been consistently unhappy with the treatment of tournament-goers by the city’s hospitality industry.  

But Dillard said hotel rates that peaked at an average $269 a night in 2016, fell to $252 this year. 

September 9 is the deadline for proposals. The CIAA is expected to pick a new site in by December 14.

Tags: 
CIAA
Top News

Related Content

CIAA Officials Differ On Decision To Open Tournament Up To Bidding

By Jul 11, 2018
CIAA

Two CIAA leaders weighed in with differing accounts of why the conference was seeking bids from other cities to host its annual basketball tournament.

CIAA Board Chair Points To Hotel 'Price Gouging' As Conference Seeks New City Bids

By Jul 10, 2018
Fayetteville State University

The CIAA conference, the nation’s oldest African-American sports conference, made a surprising announcement yesterday for many in Charlotte. It’s seeking bids to host its basketball tournament elsewhere beginning in 2021.

CIAA, Charlotte Worked Through Past Challenges, Says CIAA Commissioner

By Jul 11, 2018
CIAA
CIAA

CIAA officials are saying more about the conference’s decision to ask other cities to bid on hosting its annual basketball tournament.  Conference board chair James Anderson told WFAE Charlotte is a good host, but there are a couple of things that he’s unhappy about, including "price-gouging" by hotels. He also cited extra fees added to bills by some hotels and restaurants during CIAA tournaments. CIAA Commissioner Jacqui McWilliams says there have been challenges in the past, but the conference, city and tourism officials have done a good job of addressing them. 

CIAA Tournament's Image Hurt By Unofficial Events

By Mar 1, 2018
Gwendolyn Glenn

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, or CIAA, men’s and women’s basketball tournament is in full swing with more than 100,000 people expected to pour into the city for the event.