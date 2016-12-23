In Charlotte, It's Especially Tough To Climb The Economic Ladder

Eastway Drive winds through Charlotte, N.C. for miles. At one end, the road is dotted with modest apartments, laundromats, and small retail complexes.

The eastern part of the city is mixed-income, but with pockets of deep poverty, explained Brenda Tindal, a historian with the Levine Museum of the New South. The Grier Heights neighborhood, for example, has a median income of less than $17,000.

But just a few blocks away, you enter SouthPark, and the scene shifts dramatically.

Tindal pointed to what she called "beautiful, beautiful homes," many adorned with large columns, porches and green lawns.

"Many of the streets are named after Ivy League colleges and universities," she said, pointing to them.

The median income in SouthPark is more than $90,000.

"Segregation is very much a part of how our city is laid out. Literally just a block away was Section 8 housing," Tindal said.

