Challenges and Opportunities in the Middle East for the Trump Administration

Wednesday January 18

Two experts on international security and foreign policy join host Mike Collins to discuss the issues relating to the Iran Nuclear Deal, Saudi Arabia, the ongoing crisis in Syria and more.

The incoming Trump Administration will have many challenges, domestic and abroad, but the problems in the Middle East over the last several years have proved to be among the most complex they’ll face.

Many foreign policy and national security challenges will face the new administration, including the fight against ISIS, the Israeli- Palestinian issue, ongoing conflict in Syria, and much more.

How will the Trump Administration handle the challenges that exist in the Middle East? Is there opportunity for success in the Middle East, and what would that look like?

Ambassador Thomas Pickering and Dr. Jim Walsh, an international security expert, will provide insight based on their years of experience with the Middle East, foreign policy and international security, when Charlotte Talks.

Guests:

Ambassador Thomas Pickering, former 7-time Ambassador to countries all over the world and named a Career Ambassador. Currently a co-chair of the International Crisis Group and member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Dr. Jim Walsh, Senior Research Associate at MIT’s Security Studies Program. He’s also the international security contributor to Here and Now.

EVENT:

The World Affairs Council of Charlotte hosts Ambassador Thomas Pickering and Dr. Jim Walsh for a panel discussion on the Middle East.

Wednesday, January 18

The Westin Charlotte

12:00 – 1:30 p.m.

