CDOT: Most Dangerous Time To Drive In Charlotte Is Friday At 5 p.m.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation is out with it's annual traffic safety report this week. Among the findings -- the number of car crashes tends to peak on Fridays, especially during the evening drive home in the 5 p.m. hour.

The report also finds that the number of crashes in 2016 rose about 9 percent from the year before, largely due to distracted drivers (one in every five crashes involved inattention or distraction, according to the report.)

Other findings from CDOT's 2016 Traffic Safety Report:

82 crashes, on average, occurred per day last year on Charlotte streets, the highest number in at least a decade.

17 percent of all crashes involved speeding or driving too fast for road conditions.

People walking and bicycling are involved in less than 3 percent of all crashes, but account for nearly one third of all traffic deaths.

The intersection at Reagan Drive and Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte has taken the No. 1 spot on CDOT's list of dangerous intersections. The previous year it was No. 2. NCDOT is planning to install all-way stop signs at the intersection.

The report does not measure accidents on I-85 and I-77, since those are state roads.

Read the full report here.