Call The Midwife: Midwifery Is A Small, But Growing Trend In the Carolinas

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Babies weren't always born in hospitals. Women routinely gave birth at home with the help of a midwife. Midwifery is a practice that goes back to ancient times, but some moms-to-be are giving it a second look and considering options outside the more modern route.

The age-old practice of midwifery never really disappeared, but has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years. More expectant mothers are looking for alternatives outside the traditional obstetrician and hospital route.

One thing that's changed - midwives aren't only practicing in homes now - birth centers are popping up to fill demand and hospital systems themselves are employing midwives.

But laws regulating midwifery vary from state to state - there are even differences between North and South Carolina. We'll look at some of those differences, meet midwives practicing locally and hear from moms who chose to use a midwife. Join guest host Sarah Delia for a look at midwifery in the Carolinas on the next Charlotte Talks.

Guests

Dr. Rebecca Bagley - Associate Clinical Professor, Director Nurse-Midwifery Education Program, East Carolina University

Tina Hayes - Certified nurse-midwife, Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN in southeast Charlotte

Dr. Susan Demchak - OB/GYN, Piedmont GYN/OB-Rock Hill

Anayah Sangodele-Ayoka - Certified nurse-midwife at Baby+Company Charlotte, a birthing center