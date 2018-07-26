Brian France: 'The France Family Is Locked And Loaded In Its Dedication To NASCAR'

NASCAR Chairman Brian France said his family is committed to running the racing company.

France appeared on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio yesterday and brushed off a report earlier this year that the family was looking at a possible sale of the company.

“Rumors are always interesting, but they’re seldom right,” France said. “So, you know, the France family is locked and loaded in its dedication to NASCAR.”

Reuters reported in May the France family was exploring a sale of a majority stake NASCAR's sanctioning body. Forbes last month said the family was seeking only minority investors.

France’s grandfather founded NASCAR in 1948.