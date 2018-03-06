Bojangles' Earnings Report Show Profit Decrease

By 5 hours ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Bojangles' reported earnings of nearly $49 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a little under $10 million during the same period a year ago.  The company's quarterly net income was $8.7 million, compared to $10.6 million a year earlier. 

The earnings report comes one day after the Charlotte-based company announced the departure of president and chief executive Clifton Rutledge.  The company said he resigned for “personal reasons.” 

Bojangles' also said it plans to open 30 to 40 new restaurants in 2018.

Bojangles' shares closed at $12.88 - down from Monday's closing price of $13.75 -  but bumped up to $13.85 at after hours trading.

Tags: 
Top News

Related Content

Bojangles Chief Executive Steps Down

By Zuri Berry Mar 5, 2018
Bojangles

Bojangles chief executive Clifton Rutledge is stepping down after four years on the job for personal reasons.