Blumey Awards Go To Area's Top H.S. Musicals And Actors

Blumey Awards were handed out Sunday to the Charlotte region's top high school musicals - a production of "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at Cramer High in Gaston County and Northwest School of the Arts' show "All Shook Up."

Anna Hertel of Ardrey Kell High School won Best Actress for her portrayal of “Velma Kelly” in "Chicago." Justin Rivers of Central Academy of Technology and Arts won Best Actor for his portrayal of “Sweeney Todd.” They won paid trips to New York City, where they'll compete against other regional winners in the National High School Musical Theater Awards on June 26.

Sunday night's sixth annual Blumenthal Performing Arts High School Musical Theater Awards included winners in 12 categories, for acting, directing, production, sets and music.

The show at Belk Theater in uptown Charlotte included short performances from schools nominated for best musical, a medley by the six actor and actress finalists, and opening and closing numbers with participants from all 46 schools.

"Thoroughly Modern Millie" won best musical for productions with a budget less than $10,000. "All Shook Up" won in the over $10,000 category and took home the most awards overall.

The ceremony also included 15 nominees for best student theater critic, an award chosen by The Charlotte Observer editors. Top honors went to Cecilia Whalen of East Mecklenburg High School.

“I’m proud of the talent we saw on our stage tonight. These young people gave it their all in front of a sold out house at Belk Theater," Tom Gabbard, the Blumenthal's president and CEO, said in a press release. "We are honored to be a part of that incredible experience and to celebrate blooming talent."

See photos and more from Sunday's ceremony on the Blumey Awards Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BlumenthalHighSchoolMusicalTheaterAwards/

2017 BLUMEY AWARD WINNERS

Wells Fargo Best Musical (budget under $10,000) - Stuart W. Cramer, "Thoroughly Modern Millie"

Wells Fargo Best Musical (budget $10,000+) - Northwest School of the Arts, "All Shook Up"

Best Actor - Justin Rivers as Sweeney Todd ("Sweeney Todd" at Central Academy of Technology and Arts)

Best Actress - Anna Hertel as Velma Kelly ("Chicago" at Ardrey Kell High School)

Best Supporting Actor - Rixey Terry as Dennis ("All Shook Up" at Northwest School of the Arts)

Best Supporting Actress - Hannah-Kathryn Wall as Sylvia ("All Shook Up" at Northwest School of the Arts)

Best Featured Performer – Herbert White as Dr. Victor Von Frankenstein ("Young Frankenstein" at Northwestern High School)

Best Overall Direction - Northwest School of the Arts – "All Shook Up"

Best Ensemble/Chorus - Northwest School of the Arts – "All Shook Up"

Best Choreography Execution Northwest School of the Arts – "All Shook Up"

Best Student Orchestra - Central Academy of Technology and Arts – "Sweeney Todd"

Best Costume Creation - Piedmont Community Charter School – "Thoroughly Modern Millie"

Best Set Construction - Stuart W. Cramer High School – "Thoroughly Modern Millie"