Bingeworthy: WFAE's Driveway Moments of 2017

By 2 hours ago

You've heard their voices on radio and NPR One. You’ve read their reports on the WFAE mobile app. Now it's time to talk to WFAE's reporters and producers about their driveway moments of 2017 and the stories that made them proud to share North Carolina’s story.

Credit Sarah Delia

'Slow Room' Pulls Viewers Into A World Of Creativity And Destruction

"This art exhibit looks like your average grandmother’s living room only there’s a catch—every object is attached to a string that is slowly being pulled towards a path of destruction. There was a ton of fun sound in this story, and I had a lot of fun writing it. The idea of destruction as a form of creation, classic arts story. I especially loved what he said about being sad about pianos.” – Sarah Delia

Credit Courtesy of Lynnsy Logue

The Legacy Of Sonic Man, Charlotte's Superhero Of The '70s, To Be Preserved At UNCC

“Nick De la Canal transports us back to the days of youth, when Charlotte kiddos would sit cross-legged in front of grainy television sets and wait for their favorite local superhero to cross the screen. It's hard not to grin when Sonic Man pops on the screen (and in our earbuds).” – Joni Deutsch  

Credit Debbie Gibbs

Two Charlotte-Area Women Share Stories, Passion for Organ Transplantation

"WFAE’s coverage of a February panel discussion on organ donation yielded an unexpected reporting opportunity. Transplant recipient Candice Grant had never met Anita Erwin – whose son became a donor when he was killed in a car wreck. Both women were on the program panel. And while their stories are not directly connected, their spontaneous agreement to allow me to interview them together yielded informative and touching insights into the impact of organ donation." – Mark Rumsey 

Credit Tim Mascara

Mowing Lawns In White Suits, Gas Masks As Davidson Asbestos Cleanup Gets Underway

“These [Davidson Mill Redevelopment] stories are an intriguing blend of history, community dynamics, science and development – and include the unforgettable image of workers mowing lawns wearing white suits and gas masks.” – Lisa Worf

Credit Alvin C. Jacobs Jr. To Speak No Evil © All Rights Reserved 2017 tospeaknoevil.com

Photographer Discusses Charlottesville Unrest, Why He Feared For His Life

“It was one of my favorite interviews of 2017 because we spoke for about 30 or 40 minutes, enough time for him to really tell me about what he experienced on the streets of Charlottesville that day.  It made me feel like I was there. Normally, the most we would air of an interview that long is about 7 minutes.  But with Alvin, we aired around 14 minutes of the conversation because it was so compelling.  I believe it’s the only time we’ve done that at WFAE outside of Charlotte Talks.” – Marshall Terry

Credit Ely Portillo / Charlotte Observer

NC House Passes Bill Shielding Drivers Who Hit Protesters

“There may be no more fertile ground for strange ideas to sprout than in the halls of a state legislature. This is true no matter the party in power. 2017 saw a particularly cringe worthy bill introduced into the Republican controlled General Assembly. It did not become law. Still it is surprising that House Bill 330 made it as far as it did.” – Tom Bullock

Credit Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE

Eyes Closed In Prayer

“I think my best driveway moment story was “EYES CLOSED IN PRAYER.” This hour-long piece focused on the trial of Dylan Roof, who murdered nine people at a Charleston church, and the effect the murders and trial had on the city of Charleston, racially, socially and economically. It also focused on former how North Carolina Sen. Malcolm Graham (who lives in Charlotte but is a Charleston native) and his family, whose sister was murder at the church, were faring a year later and their thoughts during the trial.” – Gwendolyn Glenn

Credit Catawba County Chamber of Commerce

Family of Late Hickory Mayor Rudy Wright Sees Lessons in His Suicide

“Covering death is always difficult, more so when it's a suicide. Hickory Mayor Rudy Wright took his own life in May, and by mid-summer his wife and children were ready to sit down and talk about it. It was an emotional interview, but also uplifting. They shared fond memories and celebrated his life, and talked about not wanting to hide what happened.” – David Boraks

Credit Alex Olgin / WFAE

Senate Health Care Bill Could Re-Open The Door To Lifetime Limits On Coverage

“Listening to a now healthy six-year-old girl talk about her birth defect really put the repeal and replace talk into context for me. If one iteration of the healthcare bill had passed, her insurance company could stop paying for her ongoing care before she reaches second grade.” – Alex Olgrin

Credit Erin Wygant / WFAE

Music's 'Amen Break' Calls Carolina Home

“This story about a six-second drum break sampled in thousands of songs and the leader of the band who created it is special. Because the song was recorded prior to 1972, they had no claim to copyright, so they never made much money from the recording. Richard Spencer, the band leader, rather than regretting the lost opportunity for huge earnings, is inspiring in his positive attitude.” – Jenn Lange

As we cap off 2017, WFAE's producers and programs share their most memorable moments of the year. Find each of our Best of 2017 posts at http://wfae.org/term/2017-favorites.

Tags: 
Top News
2017 Favorites

Related Content

Your Favorite Audio Stories Of 2017 On NPR One

By Dec 20, 2017

At NPR, we know there's a difference between the news that you listen to, and the stories you love.

This year, there was a lot of news that grabbed your attention: several major hurricanes; a new president in office who is ripping up the conventions of Washington; and terrorist attacks both at home and abroad. But we also reported on stories that help us understand how to make our lives better and what makes us human beings tick. The former types of stories we feel we need to know about, the latter we enjoy knowing about.

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017

By editor Dec 12, 2017

Consensus wasn't easy in 2017. Maybe that's because the news this year kept us on edge, our eyes and ears pointed in many directions. Maybe it's due to the growth of streaming as the dominant listening platform, one whose rules have not yet fully been written. Whatever the cause, with the exception of our No. 1 album, it felt like there were few pieces of music this year that captured our attention instantly and simultaneously. Instead, we spent our year tracking down new sounds that gave voice to our struggles and breakthroughs, our search for joy and our need for release.

NPR's Favorite TV Shows Of 2017

By Dec 14, 2017

Before we begin, a note: See how the adjective up there in that headline is "favorite," not "best?" That's intentional.

The 100 Best Songs Of 2017

By editor Dec 13, 2017

The best songs we heard this year reflected a deep sense of collective need. For safety, for respect, for self-definition. For money or sex or revolution. Maybe we just hear what we crave, but on huge hits and semi-obscure album cuts alike, it seemed that musicians in 2017 were facing down eternity or the possibility of annihilation. Both Sylvan Esso and Jason Isbell linked love with death. Kendrick Lamar gave us his most tender song yet, as well as his harshest condemnation. Ibeyi and Kesha gave us righteous anger and forgiveness. Sharon Jones faced the end.