Bingeworthy: WFAE's Driveway Moments of 2017

You've heard their voices on radio and NPR One. You’ve read their reports on the WFAE mobile app. Now it's time to talk to WFAE's reporters and producers about their driveway moments of 2017 and the stories that made them proud to share North Carolina’s story.

'Slow Room' Pulls Viewers Into A World Of Creativity And Destruction

"This art exhibit looks like your average grandmother’s living room only there’s a catch—every object is attached to a string that is slowly being pulled towards a path of destruction. There was a ton of fun sound in this story, and I had a lot of fun writing it. The idea of destruction as a form of creation, classic arts story. I especially loved what he said about being sad about pianos.” – Sarah Delia

The Legacy Of Sonic Man, Charlotte's Superhero Of The '70s, To Be Preserved At UNCC

“Nick De la Canal transports us back to the days of youth, when Charlotte kiddos would sit cross-legged in front of grainy television sets and wait for their favorite local superhero to cross the screen. It's hard not to grin when Sonic Man pops on the screen (and in our earbuds).” – Joni Deutsch

Two Charlotte-Area Women Share Stories, Passion for Organ Transplantation

"WFAE’s coverage of a February panel discussion on organ donation yielded an unexpected reporting opportunity. Transplant recipient Candice Grant had never met Anita Erwin – whose son became a donor when he was killed in a car wreck. Both women were on the program panel. And while their stories are not directly connected, their spontaneous agreement to allow me to interview them together yielded informative and touching insights into the impact of organ donation." – Mark Rumsey

Mowing Lawns In White Suits, Gas Masks As Davidson Asbestos Cleanup Gets Underway

“These [Davidson Mill Redevelopment] stories are an intriguing blend of history, community dynamics, science and development – and include the unforgettable image of workers mowing lawns wearing white suits and gas masks.” – Lisa Worf

Photographer Discusses Charlottesville Unrest, Why He Feared For His Life

“It was one of my favorite interviews of 2017 because we spoke for about 30 or 40 minutes, enough time for him to really tell me about what he experienced on the streets of Charlottesville that day. It made me feel like I was there. Normally, the most we would air of an interview that long is about 7 minutes. But with Alvin, we aired around 14 minutes of the conversation because it was so compelling. I believe it’s the only time we’ve done that at WFAE outside of Charlotte Talks.” – Marshall Terry

NC House Passes Bill Shielding Drivers Who Hit Protesters

“There may be no more fertile ground for strange ideas to sprout than in the halls of a state legislature. This is true no matter the party in power. 2017 saw a particularly cringe worthy bill introduced into the Republican controlled General Assembly. It did not become law. Still it is surprising that House Bill 330 made it as far as it did.” – Tom Bullock

Eyes Closed In Prayer

“I think my best driveway moment story was “EYES CLOSED IN PRAYER.” This hour-long piece focused on the trial of Dylan Roof, who murdered nine people at a Charleston church, and the effect the murders and trial had on the city of Charleston, racially, socially and economically. It also focused on former how North Carolina Sen. Malcolm Graham (who lives in Charlotte but is a Charleston native) and his family, whose sister was murder at the church, were faring a year later and their thoughts during the trial.” – Gwendolyn Glenn

Family of Late Hickory Mayor Rudy Wright Sees Lessons in His Suicide

“Covering death is always difficult, more so when it's a suicide. Hickory Mayor Rudy Wright took his own life in May, and by mid-summer his wife and children were ready to sit down and talk about it. It was an emotional interview, but also uplifting. They shared fond memories and celebrated his life, and talked about not wanting to hide what happened.” – David Boraks

Senate Health Care Bill Could Re-Open The Door To Lifetime Limits On Coverage

“Listening to a now healthy six-year-old girl talk about her birth defect really put the repeal and replace talk into context for me. If one iteration of the healthcare bill had passed, her insurance company could stop paying for her ongoing care before she reaches second grade.” – Alex Olgrin

Music's 'Amen Break' Calls Carolina Home

“This story about a six-second drum break sampled in thousands of songs and the leader of the band who created it is special. Because the song was recorded prior to 1972, they had no claim to copyright, so they never made much money from the recording. Richard Spencer, the band leader, rather than regretting the lost opportunity for huge earnings, is inspiring in his positive attitude.” – Jenn Lange

As we cap off 2017, WFAE's producers and programs share their most memorable moments of the year. Find each of our Best of 2017 posts at http://wfae.org/term/2017-favorites.