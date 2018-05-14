Alligators Along The Coast May Just Be Returning Home

By 26 minutes ago
  • An alligator on oyster reefs in Georgia
    An alligator on oyster reefs in Georgia
    James Nifong

Every so often you hear about animals appearing in places you’d never expect them. River otters have been showing up in salt water environments off North Carolina’s coast. Occasionally, alligators too. 

It was a run in like that that led Duke University scientist Brian Silliman to take on his latest research. 

He was studying snails in Florida salt marshes, when he looked up and saw a large alligator stalking him.   

"There was a cage between us. I shook the cage and the alligator lunged at me. Luckily, it hit this cage and I saw this big white belly and it doubled back on a flip into the water. And within a few seconds I found myself 50 feet away sort of hyperventilating," said Silliman.

Once the fear wore off, he started asking himself why that alligator was there. After all, everyone knows they like fresh water. What he found seems to indicate we may have misunderstood what many animals consider home.   

Silliman spoke with WFAE's Marshall Terry. You can listen to the interview above.  

Tags: 
NC Alligators
NC river otters
Brian Silliman
NC black bears

Related Content

Occasional Alligators Found In Charlotte Region Likely Pets

By Mar 19, 2018
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

Every so often we hear about alligator sightings well outside their natural habitat in the Charlotte region.  Last month, a group of fishermen found a dead 5-foot gator in the Catawba River near Belmont. Last year, two alligators were hit and killed by cars – one in Union County and the other in York County.   It got us thinking:  just how did they get here?  

North Carolina Considers Lifting Hunting Ban On Alligators

By Erin Wygant Jun 6, 2017
Gareth Rasberry / Wiki Commons

What’s 14 feet long, 500 pounds, and could be hunted for the first time in almost 45 years? Alligators. The Wildlife Resources Commission reports the alligator population is growing in southeastern North Carolina and is considering lifting a hunting ban on them as soon as September 2018. 

NC Wildlife Officials Want Your Alligator Photos

By May 10, 2017
iNaturalist.org

Wildlife officials in North Carolina are doing something new to track alligators. They're asking you to snap a photo of a gator on your phone when you see one and then post it to a website that will record on a map where the photo was taken.