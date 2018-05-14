Alligators Along The Coast May Just Be Returning Home

Duke University Professor of Marine Conservation Biology Brian Silliman talks with WFAE's Marshall Terry.

Every so often you hear about animals appearing in places you’d never expect them. River otters have been showing up in salt water environments off North Carolina’s coast. Occasionally, alligators too.

It was a run in like that that led Duke University scientist Brian Silliman to take on his latest research.

He was studying snails in Florida salt marshes, when he looked up and saw a large alligator stalking him.

"There was a cage between us. I shook the cage and the alligator lunged at me. Luckily, it hit this cage and I saw this big white belly and it doubled back on a flip into the water. And within a few seconds I found myself 50 feet away sort of hyperventilating," said Silliman.

Once the fear wore off, he started asking himself why that alligator was there. After all, everyone knows they like fresh water. What he found seems to indicate we may have misunderstood what many animals consider home.

