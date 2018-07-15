6-Year Old Wounded In North Charlotte Shooting

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the leg Saturday night in north Charlotte, during a drive-by shooting says CMPD. She’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say she was playing outside her home around 7:30pm in the 6300 block of Sunstone Drive when someone drove by and fired several shots toward the home, striking the girl.

According to WSOC-TV, police said the home had been shot at several times in the past.

CMPD officers are looking for witnesses and have not made any arrests.

Shortly before that shooting, a home about four miles away on the 2600 block of Lasalle Street was shot into. One of the shots wounded a dog. According to CMPD, while officers were there investigating the shooting, a dog from another home charged towards an officer. The officer shot that dog.

A couple minutes after that, police responded to reports of two people shooting at one another in the 300 block of North Hoskins Road.

A person who was inside the home on Lasalle Street chased the shooter's car, CMPD officers told WSOC-TV.

Police found shell casings on the ground there. CMPD says there were no injuries, nor homes struck in that incident.

Police believe the Lasalle and Hoskins incidents are connected. They haven’t said whether they believe there’s a connection between those and the shooting that injured the girl.