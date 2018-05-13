3 People Injured In Shooting Outside Party In East Charlotte

CMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a party venue in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to a police statement, the shooting happened in the street and parking lot outside SMS Catering Service near Central Avenue a little before 2 a.m. Sunday morning as party-goers were leaving the building.

Police said three victims were shot. One male victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The other two victims – a man and a woman – were transported to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

SMS Catering Service had been rented out to a promoter who was holding a party inside the building, where the shooting occurred, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.